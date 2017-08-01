FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grandvision Q2 hit by weak performance in Europe
August 1, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 3 hours ago

Grandvision Q2 hit by weak performance in Europe

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dutch eyewear retailer Grandvision missed second-quarter forecasts on Tuesday as adjusted core profit fell 6.4 percent to 140 million euros ($165.5 million).

Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 155 million euros.

Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 876 million euros, below the 897 million expected by analysts.

Comparable revenue in western Europe, where it generates about 60 percent of its revenue, fell 1.7 percent.

Grandvision blamed its slowed revenue growth was mainly attributable to Easter occurring in the first quarter and a change in French legislation that imposed caps on private health insurance reimbursements.

$1 = 0.8460 euros Reporting by Camille Raynaud; editing by Jason Neely

