Grandvision second quarter earnings just above expectations
August 20, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Grandvision second quarter earnings just above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - GrandVision, the world’s largest optical retailer, on Thursday reported an 18 percent rise in core earnings for the second quarter, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Earnings before interest taxation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 18.1 percent from a year earlier to 136 million euros. Sales rose 17 percent to 827 million euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected average sales of 806 million euros, an increase of 14 percent. EBITDA was expected to rise 15.7 percent to an adjusted 133 million

GrandVision, which owns more than 5,600 stores in 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, operates brands such as Vision Express in Britain and Apollo-Optik in Germany. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

