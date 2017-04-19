FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Grandvision to acquire Tesco's British optician chain
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 4 months ago

Grandvision to acquire Tesco's British optician chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - Dutch eyeglass store operator Grandvision said on Wednesday it will acquire Tesco's chain of more than 200 opticians.

The deal will increase the number of stores Grandvision operates in the United Kingdom and Ireland to nearly 600, the Dutch company said in a statement.

Tesco Opticians employs more than 1,500 people and had revenues of approximately 90 million pounds ($116 million) in 2016. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The deal is expected to be completed in 2017 pending regulatory approval, said Grandvision, which also owns the Vision Express and GrandOptical chains. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.