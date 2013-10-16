FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK refinery shut down and will remain so -Ineos
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

UK refinery shut down and will remain so -Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The UK Grangemouth refinery is shut down and will remain so, its operator Ineos said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ineos said the plant in Scotland is financially distressed and that the company will put a proposal to the workforce on Thursday and expect a response on Monday after the weekend.

“Grangemouth is shut down and will remain shut down,” the statement said, without making clear whether the closure would be temporary or permanent.

“The company will review its position with its shareholders on Tuesday,” the company said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.