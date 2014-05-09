FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petroineos's Grangemouth oil refinery preparing restart - trade
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 9, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Petroineos's Grangemouth oil refinery preparing restart - trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Petroineos’s 210,000 barrel per day Grangemouth refinery in Scotland is preparing to restart this weekend, three trade sources said on Friday, returning after more than a month of planned maintenance work.

The Grangemouth plant is the only major refinery in Scotland and largely processes crudes from the North Sea, potentially lending support to oil prices in the region.

One of the sources said the most of the plant was expected to be back online by May 15.

Refinery margins in northwest Europe have weakened recently, however, limiting how much capacity the joint-venture between PetroChina and Ineos may choose to bring back into operation.

Earlier on Friday industry intelligence group Genscape said the plant’s 35,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) was showing increased furnace stack activity overnight, though the plant’s other major units remain offline.

A spokesman for Ineos in Geneva declined to comment. (Reporting by David Sheppard; additional reporting by Simon Falush and Lin Noueihed; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.