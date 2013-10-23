FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron urges more talks in Grangemouth plant dispute
October 23, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

British PM Cameron urges more talks in Grangemouth plant dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron wants the Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemicals and refinery plant to continue talks with workers to try to resolve a dispute over pensions and conditions, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Even at this stage we would continue to urge both parties who have been involved in a dispute over this to continue to try and find a way of continuing their dialogue,” the spokesman told reporters.

He was speaking after Ineos, the Swiss owners, said they had decided to close the plant’s petrochemicals unit, but to keep its oil refinery open. “This is a disappointing outcome,” the spokesman said of the move.

