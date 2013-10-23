FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ineos says to close UK chemical plant, decide on refinery
October 23, 2013 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Ineos says to close UK chemical plant, decide on refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swiss-based chemicals and refinery group Ineos said on Wednesday that it would close its petrochemicals plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, and decide whether to reopen the attached refinery.

The company “will now decide on whether to restart the refinery”, Ineos said in a statement.

“This will be primarily dependent on the removal of the threat of further industrial action.”

The 210,000-barrels-per-day refinery, shut last week due to a dispute, provides most of the fuel for Scotland. It and the petrochemical plant in total employ around 1,400 staff.

The company said liquidators would be appointed within a week for the petrochemical plant.

