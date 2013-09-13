UPDATE 1-UK Grangemouth refinery workers to vote on strike

(Adds reaction, context from paragraph five)

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Unite union will send out strike ballots on Friday to its members at the PetroIneos’ 210,000 barrels per day Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland a source familiar with the negotiations said.

The ballots will need to be returned within two weeks. Workers at the refinery are in dispute with management about terms and conditions, including pension provision, another source familiar with the talks said.

Unite declined to comment. PetroIneos was unavailable for comment.

PetroIneos is jointly owned by PetroChina and INEOS Group Holding SA.

BP tanker drivers went on strike for three days in February at the refinery over a plan to transfer some of them to another employer, which would affect their pensions and pay.