Workers at UK's Grangemouth to strike from Oct 20
#Energy
October 11, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Workers at UK's Grangemouth to strike from Oct 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Workers at the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant in Scotland will go on a 48-hour strike from Sunday Oct 20, a union source said on Friday.

This will potentially have a impact on Brent prices as it could shut the Forties Pipeline System as the Kinneil oil processing terminal, where Forties oil comes ashore, relies on Grangemouth for its steam and power.

Workers at the plant are already refusing to work overtime and working to rule. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)

