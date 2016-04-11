COMMENT-Rock solid?

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Doesn’t everyone love a happy ending?

In the depths of the financial crisis, bonds from failed UK lender Northern Rock’s Granite RMBS programme plummeted to a fraction of face value, as visions of a US-style mortgage market meltdown flashed before the eyes of nervous bondholders.

Those who were made of sterner stuff - or actually understood why the UK market was very different to that in the US - loaded up and made a killing as the notes slowly clawed their way back to par.

But while those lucky few paid off their own mortgages with the trade of a lifetime, the world after the financial crisis became a pale shadow of what it had been before. It seemed unlikely that we would ever again see the kind of blockbuster transaction that the Granite programme had once been known for.

Fast forward to 2016 - and Granite has triumphantly returned.

US-private equity powerhouse Cerberus purchased Northern Rock’s £13bn mortgage book from the UK government at the end of 2015. After selling large chunks of the portfolio to others, the remainder made its way into last week’s £6.2bn Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2016-Granite 1 RMBS trade.

The deal - the largest post-crisis RMBS trade in Europe - ought to show that the market is in rude good health.

Except it doesn‘t.

The deal was largely pre-sold before it hit the screens. And market players note that the private buyers were largely non-traditional players in the European RMBS space - such as Japanese financial institutions - that are unlikely to do anything other than buy and hold it.

Investors who have seen the outstanding stock of European RMBS notes dwindle further and further with each passing year have rightfully complained that, far from introducing a flood of new paper into the market, the new Granite trade could largely remain squirreled away for good.

This is certainly frustrating for RMBS buyers looking to pick up big clips of paper with an underlying pool they often know better than the backs of their hands.

But even they cannot fault the banks that sold the deal for their very artful strategy. Bankers and investors alike have fretted all year over how the beleaguered sterling RMBS market would cope with such a monumental flood of new paper. Leads Morgan Stanley and Co cleverly took that risk off the table.

By largely eschewing the public markets, though, Cerberus and its banks have demonstrated just how broken the European securitisation market remains.

For more evidence, look no further than the Co-operative Bank, which unceremoniously dumped its Warwick RMBS programme earlier this month.

Co-op sold two full-stack RMBS deals from the programme last year that were heralded as templates for banks looking to move capital-intensive mortgage portfolios off balance sheet. With the sterling RMBS market in full basket-case mode, however, the bank has said that future deals would be “capital-destructive” in the near term.

Granite may have returned, but the European securitisation market is still far from rock solid. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Matthew Davies.)