Gran Tierra Energy gains on Colombia oil discovery
April 12, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Gran Tierra Energy gains on Colombia oil discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s shares rose as much as 9 percent after the South America-focused company said it found oil at a well in the Llanos basin in Colombia.

The Ramiriqui-1 oil exploration well in the Llanos-22 block tested natural flow rates of up to 2,525 barrels of oil per day, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has extensive operations in the Putumayo Basin of southern Colombia, also said three more exploration wells are planned for this year in the country.

“There are some follow-up locations at this discovery, so there will be some growth over and above what they have announced at this one well, and it just diversifies their risk, by expanding outside the Putumayo,” Haywood Securities analyst Alan Knowles said.

Shares of the company touched a high of C$6.56 in morning trading on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

