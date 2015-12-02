Audit firm Grant Thornton settles SEC charges over audits

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Audit firm Grant Thornton LLP and two of its partners agreed to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they ignored red flags and fraud risks at two publicly traded companies, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Grant Thornton admitted wrongdoing and will pay a $3 million penalty, as well as forfeit about $1.5 million in audit fees, the SEC said in a release. The audits involved senior housing provider Assisted Living Concepts and alternative energy company Broadwind Energy, the SEC said.

“We are pleased to have these several years-old matters resolved and we maintain a strong commitment to continually improving the quality of our work,” Grant Thornton said in a statement.

The SEC also fined and suspended two Grant Thornton partners who had been involved in the fraudulent audits, which spanned from 2009 to 2011.

Melissa Koeppel, who was involved in the audits for both companies, agreed to pay a $10,000 penalty and receive a minimum five-year suspension from practicing before the SEC as an accountant. Koeppel has been serving in a non-audit related position at the firm since 2012, the company said.

Jeffrey Robinson, who was involved with one of the audits, agreed to a $2,500 penalty and a minimum two-year suspension from practicing before the SEC as an accountant. He retired in 2015, the SEC said.

Koeppel and Robinson neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings. Gary Orseck, a Washington-based lawyer who represented Robinson and the company, said Robinson was pleased to have the matter resolved.

Koeppel’s lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.