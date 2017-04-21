GRAPHICS SCHEDULE MEDIA

(1100 GMT)

April 21 - *Graphics Desk

*Phone: +65 68703068, +65 68703303

*Fax: +65 68703782

*Internet: here

*Customer Support: here

*Customer Support: +800 73883770

Reuters now offers embeddable interactive graphics as part of your existing graphics service. The graphics are available in the GRAPHICS channel of Media Express:

FRANCE-SHOOTING/ - Map locating site of attack in Paris on April 20, 2017. EPS: tmsnrt.rs/2pK9pkp

FRANCE-SHOOTING/ - Deadly attacks in Western Europe over the past two years. INTERACTIVE: tmsnrt.rs/2oOKyf7

IRAN-ELECTION/ - Reissue. A look at Iran’s government structure. EPS: tmsnrt.rs/2op57vE

OIL-SUPPLIES/OPEC - Charts Brent forward curves and global oil shipment. EPS: tmsnrt.rs/2pElIP6

JAPAN-COMPANIES/ - Charts showing the results of a Reuters’ Japan corporate poll on Japanese firms’ views. EPS: tmsnrt.rs/2otIxQR