Court denies law firm partner challenge to contingency fee share

A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against law firm Graubard Miller by a former partner seeking to challenge as inadequate his share of $72 million from contingency legal fees plus interest.

The money at issue came to the firm as the result of its representation of, and then high-profile court battle with, the now-deceased widow of property developer Sylvan Lawrence. The Lawrence estate challenged the firm’s 40 percent contingency fee as “unconscionable” in a fight that went all the way to New York’s highest court, which ruled for Graubard in 2014.

