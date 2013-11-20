FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gray and Excalibur to buy 15 network-affiliated television stations
November 20, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc : * Gray and excalibur to acquire stations from hoak media, parker broadcasting,

and prime cities broadcasting * Deal valued at $335 million * Agreed to buy from hoak media and parker broadcasting a total of 15

network-affiliated television stations in seven markets * Says Gray expects that the transactions will be immediately accretive to

gray’s free cash flow * Gray and excalibur expect to finance respective transactions with new term

loans, cash on hand and/or by accessing capital markets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

