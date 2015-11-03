FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gray Television sees Q4 revenue of about $162-$164 mln
November 3, 2015

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gray Television sees Q4 revenue of about $162-$164 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to “about $162-$164 mln” from “$14.1 mln”) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc : * Reports record operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2015 * Q3 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.7 million * Sees Q4 local advertising revenue, excluding political advertising revenue, will increase from Q4 2014 by approximately 10% to 12% * Sees Q4 total revenue include approximately $14.1 million estimated to be contributed by the 2015 acquired stations * Sees Q4 2015 total revenue will decrease by approximately 15% to 17%, to approximately $162.0 million to $164.0 million * Q4 revenue view $161.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly free cash flow per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
