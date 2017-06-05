FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Guangzhou Rural launches up to $1.1 bln Hong Kong IPO -IFR
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2017 / 1:44 AM / 2 months ago

Guangzhou Rural launches up to $1.1 bln Hong Kong IPO -IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) launched a Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $1.1 billion on Monday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction sent to investors.

The IPO, which will raise funds to expand its lending and investment business, consists of 1.58 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$4.99-HK$5.27 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would value the offering at as much as HK$8.34 billion ($1.1 billion).

GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO launch.

$1 = 7.7900 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.