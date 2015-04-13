FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Great Eastern launches up to $568 mln New China Life selldown-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd , the insurance arm of Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), launched on Monday an up to $568 million selldown in New China Life Insurance (NCI) Co Ltd , IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Great Eastern is offering 85 million Hong Kong-traded shares of New China Life, China’s third-largest life insurer, in an indicative range of HK$50.50 to HK$51.80 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 4 percent to Monday’s close of HK$52.60, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, the terms showed. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anand Basu)

