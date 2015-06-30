FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Great Giant Pineapple offers to buy rest of Sierad for $30 mln
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Great Giant Pineapple offers to buy rest of Sierad for $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Great Giant Pineapple (GGP) has offered to buy the remaining 49.49 percent of poultry firm PT Sierad Produce Tbk that it does not own for 395.07 billion rupiah ($29.64 million).

GGP has offered to buy 464.79 million Sierad shares at 850 rupiah each, according to a prospectus published in the Investor Daily newspaper on Tuesday. That is 1.8 percent above Sierad’s closing price on Monday.

GGP is a unit of PT Gunung Sewu Kencana, which is owned by the Angkosubroto family. It said the Indonesian poultry sector offers strong potential and it was keen to expand the company’s product distribution network. ($1 = 13,330.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.