Nov 10 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Sells 12/14 new Fetter Lane, EC4 to TIAA Henderson Real Estate

* Sale for a price of 165.8 mln stg, reflecting a yield of 4.5 pct

* 142,500 sq. ft. Office development is under construction with practical completion (“PC”) expected in Q4 2015 Further company coverage: