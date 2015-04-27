FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Portland JV sells West End building for 222.4 mln stg
April 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Great Portland JV sells West End building for 222.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc said its joint venture with Aberdeen Asset Management sold 95 Wigmore Street, an office and retail building close to Selfridges, for 222.4 million pounds ($337.4 million) to UBS Global Asset Management’s real estate business.

The sale reflects a net initial yield of 3.4 percent and a capital value of 2,209 pounds per square feet, the company said.

Great Portland Estates owns offices and shops in central London.

$1 = 0.6591 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

