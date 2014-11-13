FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Portland says net asset value jumps in first half
November 13, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Great Portland says net asset value jumps in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc, which owns offices and shops in central London, posted a 31 percent jump in first-half EPRA net asset value as investor demand for high-quality London property soared.

The London landlord said EPRA net assets per share - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose to 636 pence over the six months ended Sept. 30, from 487 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

