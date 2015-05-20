FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Portland's net asset value jumps on strong property demand
May 20, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Great Portland's net asset value jumps on strong property demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc, which owns offices and shops in central London, posted a 24.6 percent rise in full-year net asset value and raised its dividend, boosted by a boom in property demand.

The landlord said EPRA net asset value per share - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose to 709 pence over the year ended March 31, from 569 a year earlier. EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines.

The rise in property value allowed Great Portland to increase its total dividend to 9.0 pence per share from 8.8 pence. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

