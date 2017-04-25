FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Great-West Lifeco to cut 1,500 jobs in Canada
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 4 months ago

Great-West Lifeco to cut 1,500 jobs in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian insurance company Great-West Lifeco Inc said on Tuesday it will cut 1,500 jobs in Canada over the next two years.

The job cuts represent about 13 percent of the company's Canadian workforce. Great-West Lifeco plans to cut the jobs through reducing temporary positions, a voluntary retirement program and eliminating positions through a severance program.

The company said it will record a restructuring charge of about $215 million in the second quarter, related to the job cuts.

"To ensure we remain competitive and drive future growth, we are reducing costs and becoming more efficient," Chief Executive Paul Mahon said.

The company also said it plans cost reductions through real estate consolidation, process improvements and updates to information systems. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.