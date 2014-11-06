FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great-West Lifeco reports stronger third-quarter profit
November 6, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Great-West Lifeco reports stronger third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc, Canada’s second-largest life insurer, posted a stronger third-quarter profit on Thursday as its premiums and deposits rose from a year earlier.

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West, which is controlled by Power Financial Corp, earned C$687 million ($601.42 million) in the quarter, or 69 Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier profit of C$523 million, or 53 Canadian cents a share.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 63 Canadian cents a share.

The insurer said its premiums and deposits rose 1 percent to C$20.2 billion from a year earlier.

Great-West owns insurance subsidiaries including London Life and Canada Life, as well as Putnam Investments. Last year it acquired Irish Life, Ireland’s largest life and pension company.

$1=$1.14 Canadian Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway

