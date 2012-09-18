FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Great Basin Gold's S African unit files for creditor protection
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Great Basin Gold's S African unit files for creditor protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Great Basin Gold Ltd said its South African unit Southgold Exploration filed for creditor protection a week after it suspended operations at its Burnstone mine.

Great Basin suspended production at the mine in the Witwatersrand Goldfields last week due to its inability to continue funding operations at the mine.

The mine, which started production in February last year, was producing about 5,000-6,000 tons of ore per day.

The company is trying to negotiate a debtor-in-possession working capital loan with certain lenders to pursue an orderly shutdown of the mine.

During the process of negotiation for financing, Great Basin plans to restructure or sell Southgold’s assets.

South African miners have been grappling with union militancy, demand for higher wages and proposed higher mining taxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.