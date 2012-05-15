FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Great Basin Gold 1st-qtr loss narrows on higher prices
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Great Basin Gold 1st-qtr loss narrows on higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Great Basin Gold Ltd’s first-quarter loss narrowed as the precious metals miner sold more gold at a higher price.

Net loss for the quarter was C$17.8 million, compared with C$20.3 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s loss widened to 3 Canadian cents per share from 2 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 27 percent to C$33.4 million.

Average spot gold price rose 22 percent in the first quarter Of 2012 to $1,690 per ounce compared to the year-ago period.

Great Basin Gold’s shares, which have fallen 42 percent so far in 2012, closed at 60 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.