Great Basin Gold suspends operations at South Africa mine

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Great Basin Gold Ltd said it suspended operations at its Burnstone mine in South Africa as it was unable to arrange for the working capital for the mine.

The miner had initiated a strategic review last month to consider options such as a sale of the company.

Great Basin said it was looking to finance immediate costs of $30-$40 million related to a shut-down at the mine.

The company also owns the Hollister mine in Nevada.

Great Basin shares closed at 23.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.