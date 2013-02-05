FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Great Eagle taps HSBC, Deutsche for $800 mln hotel spinoff -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle Holdings Ltd has mandated HSBC Plc and Deutsche Bank AG to lead a proposed $800 million initial public offering for its full-service hotel business, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

Other banks are expected to be added to the team handling the IPO, which is slated to take place in the third quarter of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Great Eagle said in a Jan. 24 securities filing it plans to spin off its Hong Kong properties, which include the upscale Langham, Langham Place and Eaton hotels, giving no details on the proposed size of the deal.

The company expects to list the business through a share stapled unit structure, similar to business trusts in Singapore, and own at least 51 percent of the units after the offering. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

