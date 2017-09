(Adds ‘S$’ in headline) April 29 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd : * Great Eastern Holdings Limited (financial statements and related announcement) * For the quarter ended 31 March 2014, group profit attributable to

shareholders was S$231.6 million versus S$207.5 million a year ago * Q1 profit from insurance business S$192.1 million versus S$184.9 million a year ago * Q1 profit from investments in shareholders’ funds S$69.6 million versus

S$54.4 million a year ago * Source text for Eikon