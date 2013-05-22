BRIEF-Great Portland Estates NAV rises 10.7 pct on strong London market

May 22 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation up 8.0%2 in year (developments: 20.1%2) and 2.6%2 in Q4 * Rental value growth of 4.9%2 (4.7% west end offices, 7.6% west end retail * Epra3 nav per share of 446 pence up 10.7% in year and 3.7% in Q4 * Total dividend per share of 8.6 pence (2012: 8.4 pence), up 2.4% * More than 80% of £137.8 million share placing already invested; * Epra3 vacancy level reduced to 2.3% (March 2012: 3.3% * Look forward to healthy rates of rental growth in selected London sub-markets