Jan 30 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation1 up 5.8%, 9.1% and 16.0% over 3, 6 and 12 months

respectively * Epra nav 3 per share of 527 pence at 31 December up 8.2%, 13.6% and 22.6%

Vacancy rate lower at 4.0% (30 September 2013: 4.4%)