HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor shares listed in Hong Kong sank to their lowest since July on Tuesday after the Chinese automaker announced a three-month delay in the launch of its Haval H8 model and said pre-orders will not be accepted.

Great Wall H-shares were set to open down 13.4 percent at HK$34.00, their lowest intra-day level since July 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)