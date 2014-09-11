FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Wall Group to acquire mobile games developer and stake in ceramics firm
September 11, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Great Wall Group to acquire mobile games developer and stake in ceramics firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Great Wall Group Co Ltd Guangdong

* Says plans to acquire a mobile game developer and 75 percent stake in ceramics firm for a combined 965 million yuan (157.44 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 321.7 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZhMDiw; bit.ly/WMMSR1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

