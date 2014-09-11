BRIEF-Great Wall Group to acquire mobile games developer and stake in ceramics firm

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Great Wall Group Co Ltd Guangdong

* Says plans to acquire a mobile game developer and 75 percent stake in ceramics firm for a combined 965 million yuan (157.44 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 321.7 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 12

