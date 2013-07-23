FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Wall Motor says expects H1 net profit to rise 74 pct
July 23, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Great Wall Motor says expects H1 net profit to rise 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected its first half net profit to rise 73.7 percent year on year.

Net profit is expected to amount to 4.09 billion yuan ($665.98 million) for the first six months of 2013, in accordance with Chinese accounting standards, with per share earnings at 1.34 yuan, the company said in a statement issued through the Shanghai stock exchange.

For a statement please clicks here ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

