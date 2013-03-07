FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Great Wall Motor to invest at least 8 bln yuan in R&D by 2015-report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 7, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Great Wall Motor to invest at least 8 bln yuan in R&D by 2015-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China’s largest SUV maker, plans to invest at least 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in research and development by 2015, its president said on Thursday.

The company will invest 5 percent of its annual revenue in R&D by 2020, up from around 4 percent last year, internet portal auto.qq.com quoted Wang Fengying as saying on the sidelines of China’s parliament in Beijing. ($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.