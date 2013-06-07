FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Great Wall Motor to more than double workforce by 2015
June 7, 2013

China's Great Wall Motor to more than double workforce by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor , China largest SUV maker, plans to more than double its capacity and workforce by 2015 as its speeds up expansion in China and overseas, it said in a statement on Friday.

Capacity will reach 1.5 million by 2015, more than double the 2012 level, and it plans to add 63,800 new hires during the period, including 43,000 assembly line workers and 2,800 management staff. It currently has 56,000 employees.

Last year, Great Wall, best known for its Haval SUV, sold 624,600 cars, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier. Sales in the first four months came to 250,000, up 38 percent, according to company data. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada)

