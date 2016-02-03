FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2016 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

Great-West sued over allegedly excessive advisory fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

Asset management giant Great-West Capital Management has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of charging excessive management fees on its mutual funds.

Filed last week in a Denver federal court by a group of investors in Great-West funds, the lawsuit alleges that the company charges much higher fees than warranted because outsourced sub-advisers do most of the work of running its mutual funds. Great-West then charges investors its own fees, which are as much as 26 times higher than those of the subadvisers, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VNymkP

