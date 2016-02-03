Great-West sued over allegedly excessive advisory fees

Feb 3 -

Asset management giant Great-West Capital Management has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of charging excessive management fees on its mutual funds.

Filed last week in a Denver federal court by a group of investors in Great-West funds, the lawsuit alleges that the company charges much higher fees than warranted because outsourced sub-advisers do most of the work of running its mutual funds. Great-West then charges investors its own fees, which are as much as 26 times higher than those of the subadvisers, the lawsuit said.

