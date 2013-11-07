FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great-West Lifeco profit rises 1 pct
November 7, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Great-West Lifeco profit rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco, Canada’s No. 2 life insurer, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 1 percent as a 27 percent rise in premiums and deposits was offset by acquisition-related costs.

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West, which is 72-percent owned by Canadian holding company Power Financial Corp, earned a net C$523 million ($500.60 million), or 53 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a year-before profit of C$518 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share.

Excluding acquisitions and restructuring costs related to the company’s purchase of Irish Life earlier this year, Great-West earned 59 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
