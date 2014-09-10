MOVES-Great-West Financial names Edmund Murphy III retirement services head

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Great-West Financial, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc, named Edmund Murphy III as president of its retirement services organization.

Murphy, 52, will be based in Denver, Colorado and will report to Robert Reynolds, president and chief executive of Great-West Financial, effective immediately.

He will responsible for leading United States’ second-largest provider of defined contribution retirement plans.

Prior to his appointment, he was the head of defined contribution at Putnam Investments for about six years.

Before that he spent nearly 20 years at Fidelity Investments.