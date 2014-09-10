FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Great-West Financial names Edmund Murphy III retirement services head
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 10, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Great-West Financial names Edmund Murphy III retirement services head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Great-West Financial, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc, named Edmund Murphy III as president of its retirement services organization.

Murphy, 52, will be based in Denver, Colorado and will report to Robert Reynolds, president and chief executive of Great-West Financial, effective immediately.

He will responsible for leading United States’ second-largest provider of defined contribution retirement plans.

Prior to his appointment, he was the head of defined contribution at Putnam Investments for about six years.

Before that he spent nearly 20 years at Fidelity Investments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.