Chinese company must face lawsuit over dehumidifier fires - ruling

Chinese appliance maker Gree Electric Appliances and its U.S. subsidiary must face a lawsuit by U.S. insurance companies accusing them of hiding defects in dehumidifiers linked to hundreds of home fires, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

Rejecting Gree's motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright on Wednesday said the insurance companies could proceed with claims that Gree negligently sold dehumidifiers that were at risk of overheating and catching fire, violating several California consumer protection laws.

