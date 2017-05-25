FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Chinese company must face lawsuit over dehumidifier fires - ruling
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 25, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 3 months ago

Chinese company must face lawsuit over dehumidifier fires - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Chinese appliance maker Gree Electric Appliances and its U.S. subsidiary must face a lawsuit by U.S. insurance companies accusing them of hiding defects in dehumidifiers linked to hundreds of home fires, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

Rejecting Gree's motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright on Wednesday said the insurance companies could proceed with claims that Gree negligently sold dehumidifiers that were at risk of overheating and catching fire, violating several California consumer protection laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qU9TE5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.