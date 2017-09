(Adds dropped word ‘on’ in headline)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

* Says 2013 net profit up due to better control of purchase costs, product improvement

* Says preliminary 2013 net profit up 46.53 percent y/y at 10.8 billion yuan ($1.8 billion)

