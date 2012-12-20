FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit narrows in October
December 20, 2012

Greek current account deficit narrows in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
narrowed in October, 
helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the
Bank of Greece said on Thursday. 
    The current account balance showed a deficit of 684 million 
euros from 1.47 billion euros in the same month last year. 
    Tourism receipts dropped 19 percent year-on-year to 688.6
million euros in October.
********************************************************** 
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
    October                   -0.684     -1.469
    September                 +0.775     -1.069
    August                    +1.601     -0.103
    July                      +0.642     -0.880
    June                      -0.274     -1.598
    May                       -1.194     -1.922
    Jan-Oct.                  -4.146    -16.207
    ------------------------------------------- 
    source: Bank of Greece

