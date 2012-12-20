Greek current account deficit narrows in October

ATHENS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit narrowed in October, helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 684 million euros from 1.47 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts dropped 19 percent year-on-year to 688.6 million euros in October. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 October -0.684 -1.469 September +0.775 -1.069 August +1.601 -0.103 July +0.642 -0.880 June -0.274 -1.598 May -1.194 -1.922 Jan-Oct. -4.146 -16.207 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece