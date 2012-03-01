Greece signs accords on debt swap, bailout

ATHENS, March 1 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos signed agreements on a planned debt swap and other issues related to the planned 130 billion bailout package, a ministry statement said on Thursday following a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

The accords were signed after the Greek parliament approved a series of measures demanded by international lenders in return for the bailout, which is expected to receive final approval on March 9, subject to agreement by private sector creditors.

In a statement, the Greek finance ministry said signing the five agreements as well as a memorandum of understanding on the bailout “sends a message to the private sector, the markets and the international community that the official sector supports Greece in every aspect”.