Greek bond issue boosts confidence in Europe-EU's Almunia

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s bond issue will bolster sentiment throughout Europe, which is still struggling with the impact of the debt crisis, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

“It’s extremely good news... and it will reinforce confidence in Europe to overcome the crisis,” he told reporters in Athens after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras.

Greece launched a five-year bond issue on Thursday, marking its return to bond markets after four years of exclusion. Stournaras said the bond issue was a “huge success” but declined to provide details. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; writing by Renee Maltezou)