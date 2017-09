ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank raised more than $500 million from a transaction backed by shipping loans, it confirmed on Thursday, one of the first of its kind by a Greek bank since 2008.

Reuters reported in November that Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest bank, was to raise about $510 million by bundling together shipping loans.

The fundraising, arranged by Citigroup, has a five-year maturity. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)