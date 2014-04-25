Greece's Alpha says looking into acquisition of Citi's local ops

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender Alpha Bank said on Friday it is looking into business proposals, including the possible acquisition of the operations of Citibank in Greece.

“In the context of implementing the business plan and taking into account the interest of its shareholders, the bank periodically looks into proposals that serve the plan,” Alpha said in response to press reports that it was very close to clinching a deal to buy the local operations of Citibank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Harry Papachristou)