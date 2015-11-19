FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Alpha Bank prices share issue at 0.04 euros per share
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Alpha Bank prices share issue at 0.04 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank priced its share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check at 0.04 euros per share or 2.0 euros per share after a one-for-50 reverse share split, it said on Thursday.

Greece’s fourth-largest lender is seeking to raise 1.55 billion euros ($1.65 bln) from private investors.

Citigroup Global Markets and JP Morgan are the global coordinators for the share offering and joint bookrunners with Barclays Bank. (1 US dollar = 0.9364 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.