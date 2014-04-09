Greece confirms return to markets with 5-year bond

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry confirmed on Wednesday it mandated international banks to issue a benchmark, five-year bond, the country’s first long-term debt sale since its international bailout started four years ago.

“The Hellenic Republic announces today it has mandated international banks for an imminent five-year benchmark bond issue, (denominated) in euros, under UK law,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The transaction is expected to be priced and take place in the immediate future,” the statement added.