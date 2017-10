Greece's Sachinidis appointed finance minister

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis was appointed as Greece’s new finance minister on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said, confirming earlier comments by government sources.

“Following a decision by Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, Filippos Sachinidis is appointed Finance Minister,” the prime minister’s office said.

Sachinidis, 49, is replacing Evangelos Venizelos, who stepped down on Monday to lead the Socialist party to elections scheduled for late April or early May.